Louise Ann Hoover, May 26, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Louise Ann Hoover, 91, died Friday, May 26, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Boles Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., May 24, 2023 Calendar May 26 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Fri, May 26, 2023 May 26 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Fri, May 26, 2023 May 26 Encore Unscripted Fri, May 26, 2023 May 27 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Sat, May 27, 2023 May 27 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Sat, May 27, 2023