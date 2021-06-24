Louis K. Gautier

Louis Kennedy Gautier, 92, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at Boles Funeral Home Chapel in Southern Pines.
Born Oct. 9, 1928, in Craven County, Louis was raised in Raleigh, by his mother, Nancy McCullough. There he attended Raleigh public schools before graduating from Oak Ridge Military Academy, Oak Ridge. He competed on the Raleigh City AAU swim team and later attended Salisbury Teachers College, where he lettered in basketball.
He left college to take a position with Trailways Bus Company as a manager. A self-described “bus hustler,” his successful career saw him move to Maryland, Connecticut, Vermont, and later to Florida, where he made many lifelong friends.
Louis loved to be with people, often organizing golf events or traveling to his beloved Portugal.
He was large of stature, earning him the affectionate moniker, “Big Lou.” He was competent and honest in all his dealings with people, and a generous friend and benefactor to all. His was a full and rewarding life and he will be missed by his many friends.
Donations in memory of Louis may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
