LouAnn S. Matthews, 64, of West End, passed peacefully Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Born April 7, 1957, in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Edith Williams Simpson. LouAnn’s family moved to Moore County, where she graduated from Pinecrest High School. She married Lonnie Ray Matthews on Feb. 18, 1977. She worked on the family farm for many years as she started raising her two daughters. Her family was very important to her and being a mom meant the world. As the girls got older, LouAnn and Lonnie opened Pastimes Antiques in West End.
LouAnn is survived by her husband, Lonnie; her two daughters, Jennifer Yauger, and husband, Brett, and Kimberly Graham, and husband, Jason; four grandchildren, Hadley and Harper Yauger and McKinley and Myles Graham. She was the sister of Betty Locklear and the late Paulette Matthews.
Honoring her wishes, all services will be private.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to The American Heart Association at www.Heart.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.