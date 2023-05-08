Lottie Pearl Smith May 8, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lottie Pearl Smith, 87, of Southern Pines, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at The Greens at Pinehurst, Pinehurst. Service arrangements entrusted to McLeod Funeral Home, Southern Pines. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Sun., May 7, 2023 Calendar May 8 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Mon, May 8, 2023 May 8 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Mon, May 8, 2023 May 9 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Tue, May 9, 2023 May 9 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Tue, May 9, 2023 May 9 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, May 9, 2023