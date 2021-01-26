Lottie Lee “Sue” Williamson, 87, of Southern Pines, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Born on Oct. 31, 1933, in Whiteville, to the late Jule Lee and Lottie Lee Williamson, Sue was a professor of chemistry at Sandhills Community College for 25 years. She was much beloved by her students and a model of professionalism to her colleagues. They often marveled at her ability to unravel the mysteries of chemistry for students of all levels of ability.
After her retirement, Sue became a member of the board of the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series and devoted much energy to the work of the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens. Not only was she a member of the Gardens’ board of directors, she often volunteered as a receptionist at the Ball Visitors Center.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by one brother, James Corbit Williamson.
She is survived by two nieces.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Congregational Church or Sandhills Community College Horticulture Gardens.
