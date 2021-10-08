Lorraine C. Cole Oct 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lorraine Caddell Cole, of Pinehurst, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at her home. Boles Funeral Home, Pinehurst. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed, Oct. 6, 2021 Calendar Oct 8 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Fri, Oct 8, 2021 Oct 8 New Oil Paintings by Trey Finney Fri, Oct 8, 2021 Oct 9 Shaw House Heritage Fair and Moore Treasures Sale Sat, Oct 9, 2021 Oct 9 Southern Pines Second Saturday Divorce Workshop Sat, Oct 9, 2021 Oct 9 New Oil Paintings by Trey Finney Sat, Oct 9, 2021