Lori Ann Leviner Smith, 53, of Eagle Springs, passed Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the SECU Jim and Betsy Hospice House in Pittsboro.
No services are being held at this time.
Lori was born March 9, 1967, in Moore County to Elgie Mae Hannah and Robert Lowery Leviner.
She is survived by her son, Sidney McIntyre IV (Jennifer), of Crains Creek; two daughters, Hannah Smith, of Vass, and Morgan Smith, of Eagle Springs; her father, Robert Lowery Leviner, of Virginia and mother, Elgie Mae Hannah, of Vass; her sister, Melissa Williams (Chad), of Eagle Springs; five grandchildren, Jaden Bryne, Sidney McIntyre V, Emmalynn McIntyre, Dale Ray Lynthacum Jr., and Leia Rayne Smith; two nieces and three nephews.
Memorials may be made in her name to the UNC Chapel Hill Hospital Oncology Department.
