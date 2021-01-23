Lora Bryant Tillman, 99, of Carthage, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Born Feb. 9, 1921, in Sanford, to the late Nathan and Ada Bryant, Lora was a faithful Christian woman and was a member of Euphronia Presbyterian Church in Sanford, where she assisted with Sunday School and Bible school.
In addition to her parents, Lora was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Tillman Jr.; and 10 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by four children, Barbara Tillman Turner, Johnny Tillman (Janice), Terry Tillman and Tim Tillman (Paulette); three grandchildren, Gigi Fields, Bryant Turner and Christy Tillman; and four great-grandchildren, Caitlin Davis, Turner Davis, Tillman Drennan and J.T. Turner.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Farrell Collins for his love and dedication of care for their mother.
A private graveside service will be held on Sunday for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Euphronia Presbyterian Church 169 Euphronia Road Sanford, NC 27330.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.