Lonnie M. Luck
Another solider has been called to his heavenly home. Lonnie Monroe Luck, 95, made a peaceful transition to join the Church Triumphant on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at home, surrounded by family.
Lonnie was born Jan. 5, 1926, to the late William Colon Luck and Amanda Dunn Luck. He was a devoted husband, loving father and proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He joined the Navy Seabees at 17 years old and served in the Pacific theater during World War II.
Lonnie was a talented singer and self-taught guitarist who left his family with many sweet musical memories. In his early days, he performed for live audiences around North Carolina, and had a radio show for a time. His occupation was residential painting, but his skills were many; from building a house to building furniture, including a toy chest for each grandchild. There wasn’t much that he couldn’t do and he did it well. He will be remembered by his family for his integrity, his loyalty, his love of nature, and his love and dedication to his family. He loved to travel and enjoyed many trips out west with his wife.
Lonnie was a founding member of Middle Cross Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher.
Lonnie married the love of his life, Mildred Thompson, and they enjoyed over 68 years together until her death. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Anne McKenzie, and a son, Larry Randall Luck; three brothers, Ed, Gurney and Marvin Luck; and a sister, Vernie Reid.
He is survived by daughters Judith Mueller and husband, John, of Seven Lakes, Pat Blake and husband, Parks, of Cameron, and a son, Andy Luck and wife, Tricia, of Burns, Tenn.; nine grandchildren, Denise Tuttle, Robin (Seth) Hardison, Bobby (Crista) McKenzie, Brent (Carol) Tuttle, Josh Blake, Hannah (John) Bynum, Mike (Ashley) Blake, Joey Blake and Caroline (Joel) Segall; son-in-law, Larry McKenzie, and daughter-in-law, Debbie Luck; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
The family gathered for a graveside service on Friday, Sept. 10, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Rev. David Reynolds officiated. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Middle Cross Baptist Church, P.O. Box 757, West End, NC 27376; or Multiple Sclerosis Society, 3101 Industrial Drive, Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.