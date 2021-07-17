Lois White, 82, passed on Wednesday, July 15, 2021, at the FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at the family home at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.
Mrs. White was born June 13, 1939, in Detroit, to the late Robert and Myrtle (Wight) Miller. She was a wonderful artist who worked with glass, silver and many other things. She loved Mother Nature, animals and the outdoors. She was an avid weaver who loved to weave on her loom built by her husband.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Billy J. White.
