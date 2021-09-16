Lois C. Comer

Lois Christine Comer, 98, of West End, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at West End First Baptist Church, with the Rev. John Box and the Rev. Robbie Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Boles Funeral Home in Seven Lakes from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Mrs. Comer was retired from J.P. Stevens and from Walmart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glover and Anna Ward; her husbands, Willie Thomas and Russell Comer; her sister, Onie Miller; her grandchildren, Todd Hawks, Bran Parks and Trent Parks; and a great-grandson, Gunner Parks; two sons-in-law, Tom Hawks and Rogers Russell.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Hawks, Sue Russell and Darlene Plowman (David), all of West End; grandchildren, Chad Hawks (Brenda), Sue Ellen Thomas (Richard), Andy Morris (Jasmin), Kelly Morris (Alyssa), Christy McRae (Jonathan), and Randy Plowman (Lynn); 16 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to West End First Baptist Church, 5206 N.C. 211, West End, NC 27376.
