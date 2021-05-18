Lloydene Louise Small Mielbrecht, 85, of Seven Lakes, passed away peacefully Monday, May 10, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by family.
Born in 1935, in Santa Rosa, Calif., to the late Lloyd and Melba Brown Small, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Small; her husband, Raymond E. Mielbrecht; and her stepson and his wife, Raymond E. and Carol Ann Mielbrecht.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Kate Fellers (Gil); sons Franklin Trejos and Bruce Trejos (Beth Stoner); her stepsons, Richard Mielbrecht (Marie), Robert Mielbrecht (Pat), Ronald Mielbrecht (Susan), and Russell Mielbrecht (Judy); and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Known as “Lady” to her sons, Lloydene spent early years with her young family water skiing up and down the East coast competing in slalom and trick skiing events and leading water skiing shows at Lake Mohawk in Sparta, N.J. Her talents were not limited to water skiing, however. Being very athletic, Lloydene excelled at snow skiing and golf too. Among all that activity, she also had a successful career working as an underwriter for Beneficial Corporation in Bedminster, N.J. Her sons fondly remember as children, her unique menagerie of animals, including a 3-foot iguana and a squirrel monkey!
She entered another chapter of life when she met and fell in love with local widower Raymond “Ray” E. Mielbrecht. Their love was one of deep affection that far outlasted their years together. It was shortly after they met and married that they moved to North Carolina almost 40 years ago. In retirement, Ray and Lloydene traveled, socialized and golfed regularly with old and new friends at Seven Lakes. Once Ray passed away, she continued to refine her golf game and play bridge. She worked for several years with the Sandhills Area Chamber of Commerce. She was a faithful member of St. James Lutheran Church of Southern Pines, and served the church in several capacities. If not volunteering at St. James, Lloydene would spend quiet times reading devotionals, working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles and tending to her many pets.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lloydene’s memory to St. James Lutheran Church, 983 W. New Hampshire Ave, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 22, at 11 a.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Seven Lakes, 221 MacDougall Drive, West End, with a committal at the Columbarium at Seven Lakes Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
