Lisa Y. Williams

Lisa Yvette Williams, 65, of Aberdeen, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her home.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Pugh and Smith Funeral Home.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband, Joseph Williams; two children, Danell and Sumer; four grandchildren, Tarell, Nolin, Sumiah and Justin; her mother, Virginia Dickerson; and a host of siblings, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Online condolences can be made at pughsmithfh.com.
Pugh and Smith Funeral Home of Carthage is serving the Williams family.