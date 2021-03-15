Lisa Workman Mabe, of Jackson Springs, passed away peacefully Monday, March 15, 2021, after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer.
She is survived by her loving husband, Christopher T. Mabe; a son, Brandon Blue; and two daughters, Casey Blue and Rachel Workman. She is also survived by her mother, Margaret Morris; her brothers, Anthony Hallman and Charles Workman; and a sister, Gale Collins. She was a grandmother to Kristen, Hunter, Melissa and Anneessah; a loving aunt to her six nieces and nephews and “Nana” to her eight great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at the Flinty Knoll Primitive Baptist Church, 104 Mabe Lane, Ellerbe.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
