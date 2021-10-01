Lindsay Fitzgerald Patterson, of Aberdeen, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
He was born Jan. 9, 1964, to David Leo and Anna Cleopatrick Patterson. Lindsay Fitzgerald leaves to cherish his memories, children, Darrell Hunter (Crystal), Shawn Patterson, (Sybil) Patterson (Sybil), Gwendae Sealy, Mikko Blue, Tashay Jones, Qweet Harris and Makala Cucco; godson, Gerald Ingram; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Carrie Belle Patterson; brothers, Garry Patrick Patterson and David Leo Patterson Jr. (Esther); aunt, Linda Hill Miller (Louie); a host of nieces and nephews; and best friends Cunchatta Kenyatta Mason-Morgan and Maurice Winston.
There will be a public viewing Saturday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Avery’s Chapel FWB Church, Raeford.
Knotts Funeral Home is serving the family.