Linda Wrenn

Linda Wellman Wrenn, 78, passed from her earthly home to her heavenly home Thursday evening, June 24, 2021, in Greensboro after a few months of declining health.
She grew up in Southern Pines and was a longtime resident of Siler City, until the last two years, when she moved to Greensboro to be near family.
She began her decades-long and fulfilling career as a legal secretary with Ray Swain, Attorney-At-Law, and after his retirement joined the Edwards and Atwater Law Firm in Siler City.
Singing in the First Baptist Church choir brought her much joy, as did her membership in her mission group. She was a gifted teacher in the adult women classes in Sunday School and for years faithfully served the Women’s Missionary Union as Women on Mission coordinator. Her volunteer work centered on the North Chatham Food Pantry, an enterprise close to her heart.
She retained her great sense of fun and adventure even as a 62-year-old, as documented by her sport tandem parachute jump, free falling for 42 seconds at a speed of 116 mph from an altitude of 10,700 feet.
She was a beloved patron of the library and an ardent and avid reader with a particular fondness for the cozy mystery genre. For years she wrote a popular column reviewing “good reads” for the local newspaper.
She is survived by three children, Alison Randolph (Greg), of Nineveh, Ind., Laura Wrenn Worzella (Danny), of Phoenix, Ariz., and Brad Thomas Wrenn (Rachel), of Greensboro; five grandchildren Josh and Ryan, Londyn and Jex, and Liam; a sister, Donna Jones (Leonard), of Charlotte; nieces Amber Nicole Miller and Carol Miki Lucas; and nephew, James Patrick Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Siler City at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. The family will be available for visitation 45 minutes before the service and for a short period afterward.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church, designated for the choir, at 314 North Second Ave., Siler City, NC 27344. The family also suggests a donation to the Wren Library in her honor.