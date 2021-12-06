Linda Lynne Thomas Whitaker, 62, born on Nov. 21, 1959, in Sanford, went to Heaven Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Married for 43 years, she was wife to Pastor James Corbin Whitaker, 60, and a loving and devoted mother to children, Nicholas Lacy Whitaker, 43, Lindsay Lynne Whitaker, 41, and Christopher Corbin Whitaker, 33; and grandmother to Hannah Hazel Whitaker, 21, Lacy Katherine Whitaker, 19, Nicole Lynn Whitaker, 14, Nicholas Caleb Whitaker, 14, and Michael Corbin Demas, 7.
Linda loved gardening and roses, researching her family ancestry, Hallmark and classic movies, and singing for the Lord. She spent many years singing with her three sisters as a part of 4 Heart Harmony, with her husband, and solo. Using her voice to spread God’s word was one of the greatest joys of her life.
Pastor Corbin and Linda started the Gospel Barn Church in Sanford, in September 2020, fulfilling a longtime dream of creating a place of worship. Through this ministry, they have been able to do an immense work sharing their love of gospel music and God’s word. Seeing the church grow and flourish was one of her proudest accomplishments.
Linda was and is still loved by so many. It is impossible to capture or quantify the number of lives she touched in her 62 years walking this earth. She was a gentle and graceful woman, who lived a life of purpose and strength. A beacon of light for her family and friends, there was rarely a time where she was not carrying out some act of kindness for others and truly was a blessing to all. Knowing her journey continues on in Heaven gives her family great peace.
John 14:27
The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Miller-Boles Funeral Home in Sanford. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church in Carthage.
