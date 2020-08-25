Linda Nelson, 58, of Aberdeen passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Born March 3, 1952, at St. Joseph Hospital in Southern Pines, the third of six children, she leaves behind her mother, Maude Nelson, of Aberdeen; two sisters, Carol McDonald, of Cary, and Cindy Munn, of Aberdeen, and three brothers, Fred Nelson, of Quartzsite, Ariz., Charles Nelson, of Hillsville, Va., and Darren Nelson, of West End. Linda also leaves behind her four children, Robbie Conley, of Pinebluff, Shannon Conley, of Cameron, Lance Mitchell, of Durham and Erin McLester, of Aberdeen; seven grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Nelson, formerly of Aberdeen.
A graveside memorial, with burial immediately following, will be held Friday, Aug. 28, at 11:30 a.m. at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
Services entrusted to Powell Funeral Home
Online condolences may be posted at PinesFunerals.com.