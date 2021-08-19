Linda K. L. Gregory, of Pinehurst, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Sydney E. Gregory.
She is survived by son, John (Marylou); daughter, Susan (Ronald); daughter, Sara; three grandchildren, Christopher, Laura and Matthew; and four great-grandchildren.
Linda was born on Dec. 28, 1926, in Wilsden, England, the youngest of three children. During World War II, in 1939, she was evacuated to Welling Garden City to live with her two aunts. She would be away from her parents for four years. She returned to London to work at the Bank of England during the Doodlebug raids. Later she attended the Froebel Teacher Institute that was temporarily located in Knebworth, England. She stayed in Lord Lytton’s house as it was commandeered for use by the college during the war.
Linda met her husband, Sydney, through their mutual love of tennis. They married in 1949 and honeymooned aboard the Queen Mary, heading to America to begin their new and exciting life. Upon their arrival, they lived in Mansfield, Ohio. Here, Linda entered her first city tennis tournament and won. The newspaper called her “The English Ace.” They later lived in Long Beach, Ind., and Barrington, Ill., before retiring to Pinehurst. She continued to play tennis and frustrate opponents with her wicked angle shots until she was 80. She felt fortunate to be able to travel extensively with her husband and family and see so much of the world. In addition to tennis, she enjoyed painting, needlepoint and baking anything sweet.
She was happiest when she was with her family. She was kind, loving and fun. She will not only be missed by her family, but by those who knew her, if even for a brief time.
As per her wishes, she will be cremated and have a private family burial in Pinelawn Memorial Park.
