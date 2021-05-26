Linda Horn Childers, 79, of Pinehurst, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at her home.
Born on Oct. 12, 1941, in Albany, N.Y., to the late Chester and Irene Terrill, she retired from Sealed Air in Duncan, S.C. Linda was a devout Christian her entire life serving her church and community. She was a faithful member of Sandhills Presbyterian Church and a member of the women’s Bible study group. She spent two years as a Christian counselor and four years studying the first four Gospels. She enjoyed being part of the Franklin Graham Crusade in Spartanburg, S.C.
Linda’s life was filled with faith and giving. She worked at Belle Meade, assisting patients in the Alzheimer’s Unit, and was part of a program that called upon her to sit with patients who did not have loved ones with them at the time of their passing.
O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? Linda is in God’s Heaven Forever.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles G. Childers; one son, Charles Childers and his wife, Michele; three brothers, David, Drew and Steve Terrill; and two grandchildren, Charles Earl Childers and Alexandria Lee Childers.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. Burial will be at a later date at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be made to Sandhills Presbyterian Church, 650 Pee Dee Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.