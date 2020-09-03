Linda Holmes Burch, 75, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
A celebration of her life will be held Monday Sept. 7, at 11 a.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst.
Linda was born in Alton Ill., the daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy Holmes. Linda spent majority of her formative years in Hamden, Conn., while graduating from Hamden Hall Country Day School. Linda graduated from Bucknell University, in Lewisville, Pa. Linda was a devoted teacher, finishing out her 25-plus years of teaching at West Pine Middle School. Linda was very active in the community as a member of the Pinehurst Bridge Club, College Club and Book Club.
Linda is survived by her husband of 33 years, Charles Burke, of Pinehurst; children, Greg Hendel, of Webster, Mass., Julie Ownbey and her husband, Travis, of Ringgold, Ga., and Tom Burch, of Durham; brother, Robert Holmes, of Brentwood, Tenn.; and five grandchildren, Ashley, Grant, Nathan, Colton and Conner.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
