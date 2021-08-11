Linda Faye Black, 78, of Raeford, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Born Dec. 11, 1942, in Benson, to the late Joseph and Melissia Allen, Linda, whose name means “beautiful faith,” lived her life just that way. She had a heart of a caregiver, providing love, joy and comfort to those around her. She was a selfless, compassionate woman who sacrificed for her family and friends, never expecting anything in return.
Linda had a strong spirit to make sure everyone was taken care of and nurtured even in her last moments. She loved dancing, which her husband described as “poetry in motion.” She was meticulous about everything being in its place, especially her home and yard.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Leroy Black; one son, Lee Black (Cheryl); two daughters, Melissia Harris (Roy) and Amy Thompson (LaBron); siblings, J.C. Allen (Shirley), and Earl Allen (Pam); grandchildren, Trai Harris, Michael Harris, Sean Black, LaBron Thompson II, Sabrina Black and Evan Thompson; great-grandchildren, Aliee, Josi and Colt Harris. She is also survived by her two dogs, Daisy and Hershey; and her pet rabbit, Roger.
A visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 13, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Flat Branch Covenant Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.