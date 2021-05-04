Linda Diane Lewis, 63, of Southern Pines, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
No public viewing will be held.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 8, at 3 p.m. at Aberdeen Lake Park, 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen. Masks are required for the indoor event, and social distancing is encouraged during outside activities.
Surviving are her husband, James O. Mason; children, Antwan, Jovan and Leveston Lewis, and Jimmy and Mary Dockery; siblings, Brenda Lee and Darlene McCrimmon; eight grandchildren; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.