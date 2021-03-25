Linda C. Worley

Linda Cruce Worley, 67, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.
Born on May 16, 1953, she spent majority of her life as a proud resident of Aberdeen. She graduated with the second class of Pinecrest High School in 1971. She attended Sandhills Community College, studying nursing and enjoyed working as a ward secretary at FirstHealth.
Linda married C. Willie Worley in 1980, and being adventurous in their early days, the couple moved to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. It was there they joined her brother, Alan, in the wholesale food distribution business. Her time spent in the islands was always a highlight of her life. Eventually the couple returned to Moore County, where they had two children and built a silk screen printing business. Later in her years, she became a substitute teacher.
Those closest to Linda knew her love for the Blue Ridge Mountains, where throughout her life, she spent as much time as she could at the family cottage in Boone. She loved her yearly trips to Holden Beach and weekends out on the “farm,” as she liked to call it, with her best friends Tim, Julie, Melanie and Debbie. Linda enjoyed dancing to and listening to her favorite oldies, having her pet companion Ace by her side and babysitting her granddaughter, times that brought her great joy.
She was a loving grandmother and dedicated mother, not only to her own children but to the children of many friends as well and welcomed anyone to her home. Family and friends will sorely miss Linda and her helping heart.
Linda’s passing was preceded by her parents, Al and Christine Cruce; and older brother Alan Cruce.
She is survived by her husband, C. Willie Worley; son, Charles W. Worley (Taylor) and granddaughter Saylor; her daughter Michaela A. Worley (Ashley); sister-in-law, Leatha Mustard and family; sister, Gloria Cruce Crane (Vance); brother, G. Thomas Cruce (Sharyn); and a nephew, many nieces and a great-niece.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Drs. Michael Antil, Robert Pohlmeyer and David Thornton for professional and courteous care, FirstHealth Hospice Program, for the loving care provided, doctors and medical staff that showed their care, and to her pastor, the Rev. David Hudson, many family and friends for their support. Boles Funeral Home has thoughtfully assisted the family in all arrangements.
There will be a church service for Linda Saturday, April 17, at 2 p.m. at Bethesda Presbyterian Church on U.S. 1, Aberdeen.
To honor Linda, please direct any donations to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 1002 N, Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, NC 28315.
