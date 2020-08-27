Linda C. Doby

Linda Caddell McGehee Doby, 70, of Cameron, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home, after a long illness.
Linda was born Jan. 7, 1950, in Moore County, to Elbert and Nonnie Williams Caddell. Linda worked most of her life in customer service, serving as a store manager for McNeill Oil Company and enjoying meeting new people and being able to help anyone.
Linda was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she was baptized many years ago. During her lifetime, she also attended Beaver Creek Baptist Church, Highland Baptist Church and Pineywood Baptist Church.
Linda had a warm heart toward others. Her personality was one that displayed love and caring toward everyone especially her family. Linda enjoyed decorating homes, shopping, family get-togethers, going to the beach and especially spending time with her children, grandchildren, sisters and other members of the family. She also loved flowers, hummingbirds and her cat, Ginger.
Linda leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Angela McGehee Bowles and husband, Allen; grandsons, A.J. Bowles and wife, Jessica, and Kameron Bowles; granddaughter, Tiffany McGehee Waters; great-granddaughter, Bayley Bowles; step great-granddaughters, Americas and Casey; sisters, Louise Moore, Carolyn Steed (Frank), Glenda Morgan (David), Kathy Alcorn (Worth); sister-in-law, Jennifer Caddell; many nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Nonnie Caddell; her son, Thomas Patrick McGehee; brothers, Edward, Franklin and Joseph; sister, Joyce Brooks; and her great-grandson, Thomas Clyde Waters.
Those we love remain with us for love itself lives on. And cherished memories never fade because a loved one’s gone.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Carthage, with the Rev. Bill Vaughn officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.