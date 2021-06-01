Lillian Hanna Daley, 98, of Pinehurst, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Prior to relocating to Pinehurst, she was a long-time resident of Allendale, S.C.
She was born on July 12, 1922, in Gifford, S.C., to Leslie and Maude Hanna. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernard N. Daley; and siblings, Leslie H. Hanna (Betty), J. Harrison Hanna (Martha), and Charlotte H. Trotter (Gene). She is survived by three children, Leslie Daley, Laura Hogue (Michael), and Michael Daley (Frances); seven grandchildren, Jennifer Minman (Erik), Katherine Daley, Rebecca Merriman (Tad), Melissa Golenbiewski (Jason), Sandra Hogue, James Hogue and Thomas Hogue; four great-grandchildren; and 14 nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 2, at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 Morganton Road, Southern Pines.
