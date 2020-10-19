Lillian Darin Roberts, 93, of Southern Pines, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice in Pinehurst, surrounded by her children.
Lillian was born Sept. 15, 1927, in Pittsburgh. She was married to John P. Roberts and is survived by her children Amy, John and Paul. She has six grandchildren she loved spending time with, who live in Pinehurst, and Duluth, Minn.
Lillian lived the majority of her life in Oakmont, Pa. She was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh’s first nursing class and was employed as a registered nurse prior to raising a family. She used her nursing skills later as a part-time school nurse with the Riverview school district in Oakmont. She spent years volunteering at the Oakmont Presbyterian Church, the Oakmont Presbyterian Home, and several other organizations. In 2010, she made Pinehurst her home, to be closer to family. She made lasting friendships and worshiped at the Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst. She will be missed by friends and family.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Allegheny Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life in Oakmont, Pa. She will be buried alongside her beloved husband, John, ending a chapter of their great lives together.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakmont Presbyterian Church in Oakmont, Pa., or Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst.