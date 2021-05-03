Lewis N. Cooper Sr.

Lewis Nelson Cooper Sr., 94, of Cameron, went to his heavenly home Saturday, May 1, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at Cameron Baptist Church, with Pastor Jared McNeill and Pastor Lee McKinney officiating. The body will be present for viewing one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Cameron Community Cemetery.
Nelson was born April 6, 1927, in Pilot Mountain, to the late James Early and Hattie Lankford Cooper. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nettie Jones Cooper; and brothers, Roy, Paul, James and Kenneth.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. His strong work ethic and love of his country made him an inspiration to his family, friends and co-workers. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Lewis Cooper Jr. and wife, Susan, of Southern Pines, Jean McInnis and husband, Duncan, of Raleigh, Phyllis Cooper Magnuson and husband, Ted, of Cameron; sister, Betty Spivey, of Florida; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or Cameron Baptist Church, 503 Carthage St., Cameron NC 28326.
Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.