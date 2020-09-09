Lewis H. Blue, 62, a lifelong resident of Moore County and faithful servant of the Lord, passed away peacefully, into the presence of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by loved ones, after fighting the good fight of faith, and laying hold on eternal life, during which he was called and professed a good profession before many witnesses (I Timothy 6:12).
During his fight, Lewis never wavered in his faith. He trusted God completely, talked with Him daily, and accepted His will in faith.
Lewis was born to the late Homer and Bobbie Blue. He was a graduate of Union Pines High School and Andersonville Theological Seminary. Lewis had a spiritual gift for teaching the Scripture. He loved teaching Sunday School at Cameron Baptist Church, where he and his family attended, as well as leading Bible studies in the neighborhood with anyone who wanted to come; everyone was always welcome.
He worked with Sanford Contractors for 37 years. He also pastored Hope Community Baptist Church for 13 years, afterward serving as an interim pastor through the Sandhills Baptist Association.
Lewis married June Alford Blue in 1995, and they celebrated their 25th anniversary in July. Their family includes daughters, Sabina Blue, of Carthage; Kristy Bickel and husband, Rick, of Carthage, Jansen Wilson Rouse and husband, Michael, of Robbins, Crystal Robertson and husband, Kenneth, of Albemarle; sisters, Barbara Phillips, of Virginia, Linda Boyne, of Florida, Theresa Johansson, of Cary; a brother, David Blue, of West End; and grandchildren JaLeigh Wilson-Blue, Addy Bickel, David Wilson and CieAna Wilson.
A graveside service will be held at the Blue family cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to Love a Child, a Christian organization very important to Lewis. Love a Child serves The Lord in Haiti: Love a Child, P.O. Box 60063, Fort Meyers, FL 33906. Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
