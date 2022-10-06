Leslie Corrigan, of Pinehurst passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, after a year-long battle with metastatic cancer.
Leslie was born Aug. 12, 1957, in Detroit, Mich., the second daughter of Gerri and Donald Gallmeyer. She graduated from Rochester Adams High School in 1975 and Michigan State in 1979. She then worked her way through law school at the University of Michigan and received her J.D. degree in 1982.
Following graduation from law school, Leslie moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the city government, a law firm, and eventually Citibank. In February 1990, while visiting friends in New York, she met Terry Corrigan. Four months later, the couple were married on Shelter Island in New York.
After her marriage, Leslie transferred to Citibank’s headquarters in New York City, eventually rising to senior vice president, legal, of Citibank’s Global Trade division. In that capacity, she traveled to China as part of the early efforts to normalize trade between the U.S. and China. Later, after the dissolution of the USSR, she was appointed to the U.S. delegation sent to Lithuania to educate business and government leaders about U.S banking practices. As part of her responsibilities at Citibank, she traveled regularly to the Far East and Europe, frequently with her husband in tow. While living in New York City, Leslie and Terry played golf at most of the public courses in the area, although Leslie’s favorite part of the outings was preparing and eating the elaborate lunches required for weekend six-hour municipal golf rounds.
In 1997, and after the couple moved to Bedford, New York, Leslie began attending classes at Alliance Theological Seminary in Nyack, N.Y. In 1999, having been born again, she decided to pursue her divinity studies full-time. The couple moved to Pinehurst, where Leslie commuted to Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Charlotte several times a month. There, Leslie learned to read the New Testament in Greek and taught herself Hebrew in order to read the Old Testament in its original language.
Although she resolutely tried to embrace golf, Leslie never developed a passion for the game. Rather, she spent her spare time volunteering for Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity, and teaching Sunday School Bible studies to children. During the Great Blizzard of 2000, Leslie heard on the radio that dialysis patients were unable to get to their treatments due to road conditions. She immediately contacted FirstHealth and volunteered herself (and her husband and their four-wheel drive vehicle) to transport those in need to and from the hospital.
Leslie delighted in entertaining visitors, whether family, friends or young women playing in the North and South Amateur Championship or pros playing in the U.S. Open (often accompanied by family, friends and caddies). To her, the visits were not a burden, but an opportunity to meet new people. In addition to welcoming people from all over the globe, Leslie enjoyed Bible studies, gardening, doing crossword puzzles, spoiling her dogs (Zoey and Lily), and playing Scrabble, at which she was truly world class.
Leslie had a smile that would light up a room, and a dry sense of humor that could bring a laugh to anyone. She will be missed.
In addition to her husband, Terry Corrigan, of Pinehurst, Leslie is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jill and Dave Maeder, of Saginaw, Mich.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Maureen and Steve Jochim, of Sunset Beach; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews scattered across the country.
At her request, there will be no funeral service or memorial.