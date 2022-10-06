Corrigan

Leslie Corrigan

Leslie Corrigan, of Pinehurst passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, after a year-long battle with metastatic cancer.

Leslie was born Aug. 12, 1957, in Detroit, Mich., the second daughter of Gerri and Donald Gallmeyer. She graduated from Rochester Adams High School in 1975 and Michigan State in 1979. She then worked her way through law school at the University of Michigan and received her J.D. degree in 1982.

