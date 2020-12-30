Leslie A. Holden, 68, of Southern Pines, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.
Mr. Holden was predeceased by his parents, Freda and Paul Holden; his wife of 19 years, Lynda Stewart Holden; and his wife of 18 years, Roberta McLimon Holden. He is survived by his wife of nine months, Linda Clark Holden; his two daughters and their families, Heather Bowyer (Wendell, Solomon Taylor) and Lesley Sehringer (Mike, Taylor, Michael); and his two stepsons, Matt McLimon (Patty, Zach, Drew, Will) and Cap Clark (Shannon, Gavin, Sam).
Les’ Christian faith and his grandchildren were the lights of his life. The youngest of four children, Les is survived by his sisters Deborah Jensen, Audrey Reile and Paulette Neff. There are many treasured nieces, nephews and cousins, particularly Merrill Christianson.
Born and raised in Bismarck, N.D., Les made his home in Fayetteville after serving in the 82nd Airborne Division and marrying his first wife, Lynda, mother of his two daughters.Les pursued a career in real estate and mortgage lending. He established his own company, First Security Mortgage Company.
Following the death of Lynda in 1992, Les retired and moved to Southern Pines.
Les pursued his true passions in life, which included buying and restoring brass era antique cars, traveling extensively throughout the world, mountain climbing, hiking, becoming a certified sailor, snow skiing and fly fishing. In his last days he shared that he had led a blessed life. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Due to health safety precautions, the family will gather privately to celebrate Les’ life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 111 Highland Ave., Fayetteville, NC 28305; or a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
