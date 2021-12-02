Leroy Lockwood Jr., 86, of Southern Pines, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m., at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines. Social distancing is required for this outdoor event. A public viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 3, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Survivors include children, Charles Lockwood (Mary), Ann and Margerite Lockwood; siblings, Elizabeth Mack (Bobby) and Etta Carter; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; stepbrother, Bennie McCallum; stepsisters, Johnnie Mincer and Beulah Covington (Herbert); and other relatives.
