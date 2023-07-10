Leroy Campbell Jul 10, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leroy Campbell, 91, of Southern Pines, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his home. McLeod Funeral Home, Southern Pines. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, July 9, 2023 Calendar Jul 11 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Jul 11, 2023 Jul 12 Horsing Around, an exhibition of horse related artwork Wed, Jul 12, 2023 Jul 13 Horsing Around, an exhibition of horse related artwork Thu, Jul 13, 2023 Jul 14 Horsing Around, an exhibition of horse related artwork Fri, Jul 14, 2023 Jul 15 PWC Public Works Exhibit Sat, Jul 15, 2023