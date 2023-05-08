Leonard Zorcik

Leonard Zorcik, 85, of Foxfire Village, died Wednesday, May 4, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst. He left the world with a peaceful smile, after several years of declining health. His wife, Mary, and sister-in-law Cathy, whom he loved dearly and who loved him even more, were at his side.

Lenny’s personality was as colorful and memorable as the place of his birth, Brooklyn, N.Y., where he was born to Henry and Catherine (Surless) Zorcik on Nov. 22, 1937. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954 and trained in Special Forces at Fort Bragg, and was deployed to Laos until his honorable discharge in 1957.