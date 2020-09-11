Leonard W. Longo Jr.

Leonard “Lennie” W. Longo Jr. passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the age of 84.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Loralie Longo. He leaves behind three children, Rodrick (Peggy) Longo, of Phoenix, N.Y., Michael (Debbie) Longo, of Fulton, N.Y., and Lennie (Cindy) Longo, of Fulton, N.Y. He was blessed with five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sister Dolores Casler, of Phoenix, N.Y.; as well as his very close family from the South.
He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher John; grandson, Christopher Michael; a sister, Betty; and a brother, Daniel.
Lennie had a love for Western music and working with his hands. He would argue with anyone when it came to a topic he thought strongly about. He was a collector of many things. What one person’s “junk” was another’s treasure. He was always there when you needed him and will be missed by many.
The family will receive friends at the home on Sunday, Sept. 13, starting at 1 p.m.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.