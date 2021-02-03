Leonard Thompson Mills, 78, of Whispering Pines, passed peacefully Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home, with his loving wife and three children by his side.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined.
Leonard was born Dec. 25, 1942, in Washington, D.C., to the late George Leonard Mills and Meta Faye Mills. His interest in music earned him a position in his high school marching band. He attended Montgomery Community College after graduating from Northwestern High School in Adelphi, Md. He and his wife, Mildred, raised their family in the Green Meadows community of Hyattsville, Md., where he was a little league coach for each of his sons.
Leonard retired in 1998 from the Potomac Electric Power Company after 33 years as a plant supervisor. Lenny was a passionate golfer who played over 400 different courses across two continents, including Carnoustie, Turnberry and the oldest golf course in the world, “The Old Course at St. Andrews.” He recorded three holes-in-one, and enjoyed playing poker with his buddies, square dancing and line dancing. He was a loyal 20-year member of Whispering Pines Country Club and chairman of the club’s Men’s Golf Association from 2005-2007. He had a fondness for dogs and a penchant for chocolate.
Leonard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mildred; brother, Wayne; sister, Faye; sons, Daniel (Cherie), David (Laura), and Daren; grandchildren, Kyle, Brayden, Sedona, Anderson, Nicholas, Aislinn, Kieran, Teagan and Rory; and great-grandchildren, Ryland and Nora.
Leonard was preceded in death by his brother, George.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Leonard Mills to First Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or at www.firsthealth.org/specialties/hospice-and-palliative-care/foundation-support.
Online condolences can be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.