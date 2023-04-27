Leonard G. Smith Sr. Apr 27, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Picasa Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leonard Gilbert Smith Sr., 89, died Saturday, April 22, 2023.A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m., at Holy Way Church of The Living Word, in Eagle Springs. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the church. RC Bostic and Son Funeral Services, in Candor, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., April 26, 2023 Calendar Apr 27 Dorian & Lou Jazz at Table on the Green Thu, Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27 Zing into Spring! SCC Music Department's Annual Spring Concert Thu, Apr 27, 2023 Apr 28 Dorian & Lou LIVE jazz Bossa Nova, Blues, Pop & More at The Wine Cellar Fri, Apr 28, 2023 Apr 29 Book Signing Event Sat, Apr 29, 2023 Apr 29 Dorian & Lou live jazz, Latin, blues pop, & more at Villaggio Sat, Apr 29, 2023