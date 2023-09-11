Leonard Emil Nagel Jr. Sep 11, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leonard Emil Nagel, Jr., 79, of Whispering Pines passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 Calendar Sep 12 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Sep 12, 2023 Sep 13 New Horizons Band in the Pines Concert Wed, Sep 13, 2023 Sep 14 Showcase Motheread Class Thu, Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14 Brooke USA Presents the exclusive movie screening of EO-Films for a Cause / Exclusive Meet and Greet with Hollywood Actress and Singer Kayden Muller-Janssen Thu, Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14 Distinguished Speaker Series with Howard Simkin Thu, Sep 14, 2023