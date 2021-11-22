Leon H. Skeen Nov 22, 2021 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leon Herbert Skeen, 90, of Robbins, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Pinelake Peak Resources, Carthage. Kennedy Funeral Home, Robbins. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you LATEST E-EDITION Sun., Nov. 21, 2021 Calendar Nov 22 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Mon, Nov 22, 2021 Nov 22 New Paintings by Laura Lacambra Shubert Mon, Nov 22, 2021 Nov 23 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Tue, Nov 23, 2021 Nov 23 New Paintings by Laura Lacambra Shubert Tue, Nov 23, 2021 Nov 24 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Wed, Nov 24, 2021