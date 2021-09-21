Leon Allred, 98, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Leon was born Aug. 13, 1923, in Moore County to G.C. and Dollie Allred. He found his calling in engineering while working at the Aberdeen & Rockfish railroad from 1942, at age 19, until his retirement in 1988 after 46 years of service. He loved telling his life stories of carrying soldiers and equipment on the train to and from Fayetteville during the war, planting trees locally like longleaf pines and peaches and how to drive a train.
He enjoyed fishing at the beach and gardening, but was known for his love of trains and his animals.
He is survived by his daughter, Reba Allred; granddaughter, Leann Allred; sisters, Rudorth Black, Clara Woodcock, and Hilda Allred; brothers, Don Allred and Jimmy (Pat) Allred; and very special furry pets.
In addition to his parents, he also joined in heaven his wife, Etta Florence Allred; daughter, Debbie Boudreau; sister, Berline Allred; brothers, Arnold Allred and Cranford Allred.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family at 10487 N.C. 211 E., Aberdeen, NC, 28315.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.