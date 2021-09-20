Lendo Jackson Seawell, 81, of West End, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
As a lifelong resident of Moore County, L.J. was the son of the late Lendo Jackson Seawell Sr. and Annette Currie Seawell. Following high school, he became a land surveyor with C.H. Blue and Associates, where he remained for over 30 years. Aside from his work, L.J. demonstrated the same level of devotion to his family and his passion for NASCAR. He so clearly loved his family, and he never missed a Sunday afternoon race.
L.J. is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Williams Seawell; son, Mark Seawell, and wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Taylor and Riley; daughter, Kathy Neill, and family; and sister, Doris Seawell Frye and her husband, Bill, of San Antonio, Texas.
A graveside ceremony was held Sunday, Sept. 19.
