Lena "Teeny" Thompson

Lena Verne “Teeny” Thompson, 92, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, with her husband, Fred Thompson, at her side, in Southern Pines.
Teeny was born Feb. 3, 1929, in Charlotte, to Nina Belle Godwin Miller and William Murden Miller. Teeny was the fifth of their six children.
Teeny attended Harding High School in Charlotte, where she met her future husband, Fred. They graduated in 1947, married in 1951, raised two daughters, and enjoyed almost 70 years of married life together.
Teeny and Fred lived in Charlotte; France; Houston, Texas; Alexandria, Va.; Wadesboro; England; and Southern Pines. A kind, gregarious and warm soul, Teeny was a loving wife, a dedicated mother and grandmother, an accomplished seamstress and an avid bridge player. She always sang in her church choir and volunteered for years at the Emmanuel Episcopal Thrift Shop in Southern Pines.
Teeny is survived by her husband, Fred Leonard Thompson, of Southern Pines; her daughters, Susan Marie Books, of New Paltz, N.Y., and Nancy Lynn Thompson, of Chapel Hill; and her granddaughter, Cora Mae Books, of Norwalk, Conn.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Penick Village Foundation at https://penickvillage.org/penick-village-foundation.