Lelia McHarney Eury, 94, of Vass, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m., at Rocky Fork Christian Church, with the Rev. Vanya Mullinax and the Rev. Dean Abernathy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Lelia was born Dec. 8, 1925, in Beaufort County, to the late Charles and Lucy McHarney. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Craig Eury; sisters, Harriett Warren, Sarah Muir, Lucy Williams and Dot Harris; and brother, Charles McHarney Jr.
She was a faithful member of Rocky Fork Christian Church in Sanford. Lelia enjoyed spending time with her family and church. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children, Sue Abernathy (Dean), of Tennessee, and Stan Eury (Susan), of Vass; sister, Jean Eaton, of Raleigh; grandchildren, Kristan, Sarah, Judson, Rachel and Craig III; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Trane, Ellie, Theo and Brodhi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to FirstHealth Hospice House Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or visit https://www.firsthealth.org/foundation-of-firsthealth/make-a-donation.
Condolences may be made at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.