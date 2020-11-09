Lee R. Stewart, 84, of Pinehurst, passed into heaven last Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home, with his wife, Betty, by his side.
Lee was born Aug. 23, 1936, in Ashtabula, Ohio, to Howard and Mary Stewart. He was a retired chemical engineer from the zinc industry for 38 years. Lee was raised by his parents in Unionville, Ohio, attending elementary school there before attending high school in Madison, Ohio. Lee attended Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, graduating in 1960. While at OSU, he met Betty Hranko. They married on June 13, 1959. Lee was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Alivia.
Along with his wife, Betty, Lee is survived by his children, Thomas R. Stewart (LeeAnn), and Heather Stewart Pugliese (Jeffrey); five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.