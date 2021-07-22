Lee Richard Letarte Jr., 34, of Fayetteville passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Lee was friends with many and was one to always be there in a time of need. He went above and beyond to help others. Many of his coworkers commented on how he would always recognize when help was needed. Lee had a passion for music and was an accomplished concert photographer and videographer. Lee had received several awards in seniors and underclass photography within the region and Prestige/LifeTouch territory. Lee was captivated by American history and would often share with those around him. He was truly a friend and colleague that will be missed.
Lee will be remembered for his artistic mind, giving heart and compassion towards others. He had a funny sense of humor, loved animals and always brought a smile to everyone's face. He loved the taste of coffee, which “relaxed him,” and was always known to have a cup of coffee available. Lee was a caring and loving son and brother to his family. He put the love of his family and friends first. Lee sincerely believed in living life to the fullest having no regrets. Lee will be missed!
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Chapel, in Fayetteville. Father Jack Kelly will be officiating.
Lee is survived by his parents, Lee Richard Letarte Sr. and Deborah J. Letarte; and sisters, Deborah Lee Letarte and Jamie Lee Latarte.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. https://donations.diabetes.org.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville.
