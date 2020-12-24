Born in 1925, in Belleville, Kan., Leatha Belle Davison died peacefully Dec. 17, 2020, in Raleigh, shortly before her 95th birthday.
Leatha graduated from Belleville High School and attended the University of Kansas, where she played clarinet in the KU band. Leatha earned a BS in chemistry from KU in Lawrence, Kan.
She was a creative spirit, a lifelong painter of landscape oil paintings, and a collector of art. She was a wonderful mother, wife, and daughter who always put others first.
Leatha worked for Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, Okla., and turned down many marriage proposals before she met Joseph Wade Davison. The two were married at the University of Kansas Chapel in 1951 and raised their daughters in Bartlesville.
Leatha was named a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow. She was active in the Jane Phillips Hospital Auxiliary, serving as president and recognized for over 6,000 volunteer hours for the Auxiliary. Leatha served as treasurer of the Service League, was a volunteer for the YMCA as well as the Red Cross and was a founding member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Bartlesville.
Following their active life in Bartlesville, Leatha and her husband lived between Denver and Tucson, Ariz. Beginning in 1998, they moved between Naples, Fla., and North Carolina (Hendersonville and Raleigh). Leatha embodied kindness and will be dearly remembered by her family for her treasured words and deeds.
Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Wade Davison in 2018, Leatha Belle Davison is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Davison Daniels, of Raleigh, and Diane L. Davison, of Seattle; three grandchildren, Kimberly Daniels Taws (John Hartman Taws), of Pinehurst, Frank Arthur Daniels IV (Eleanor Perry Gilbert Daniels), of Southern Pines, and Joseph Davison Daniels, of Nashville, Tenn.; three great-grandchildren, Frank A. Daniels V, and Reed and Whit Taws.
A family service will be held, followed by a graveside service at a later date, at Union Cemetery, Shawnee, Johnson County, Kan.