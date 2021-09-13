Lawrence Abraham Furie, son of William and Esther Furie and brother of Stanley Furie, passed away at his home in Southern Pines, on the morning Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. He died peacefully, with his wife of 71 years, June Barbara Furie, at his side.
Larry was born on July 12, 1925, the son of Eastern European immigrants and grew up in New York City during the Great Depression and the war years. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and graduated from the University of Illinois.
Larry found his calling in dentistry and orthodontics. He graduated from the New York University School of Dentistry and practiced for 40 years. His main office was in Queens, on Hillside Avenue. He liked nothing better than a pearly white smile.
During the approximate 45 years that Dr. Furie lived in Dix Hills, N.Y., he and his wife raised five children. In his spare time he was known to be an engineer, repair man, jewelry maker and plumber. He enjoyed a challenge and installed a snow melting driveway at a time when this was not the norm. He also designed and built an indoor pool that would be the defining feature of his home. He would make a list every weekend of chores to do, and then complete almost half of them before Monday. One of his favorite sayings was, “There isn’t enough time in the day.”
Almost never getting home from work before 9 p.m., Larry spent the last waking moments of his weekdays reviewing his children’s homework and teaching history to his progeny. After his children had grown, Larry and June moved to Florida to enjoy their retirement.
Larry will be remembered for being a loving husband, devoted father, hard worker and Renaissance man.
He is survived by his wife, June; five children, Lauren-Gail, Leslie-Ann, Valerie-Jayne, David and Eric; and 12 grandchildren. Larry was laid to rest at the Beth Moses Cemetery, on Long Island, N.Y., on Sept. 5.