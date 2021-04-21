Lavonne Brown, 82, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro.
Born Jan. 5, 1939, in Moore County, Lavonne was the daughter of the late Katie Barber Jordan.
Lavonne worked for many years as a telephone operator for Southern Bell.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Harlon E. “Bo” Jordan Sr. and Farrell W. “Buck” Jordan; her first husband William “Bill” Thomas Smith; and her second husband, Jimmy Lee Brown.
She is survived by her two sons: Stan and wife, Pam Smith, of Whitsett, and Barry Smith, of Greensboro; three grandchildren, Eric, Brian and Samantha; and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Carthage. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Randolph Hospice House, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.