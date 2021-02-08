Laverne Hallman, 76, of Vass, formerly of Southern Pines, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at her home in Vass.
No public viewing will be held.
Mrs. Hallman’s celebration of life will be held via Zoom, Saturday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m., Zoom ID 466 557 5715, Password: 9icgtb, hosted by her son, Michael and nephew, Fred Jr.
Mrs. Hallman was a retired youth counselor from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety at Samarcand Manor.
Survivors include son, Michael McClellan; brothers, Freddy McClellan and Apostle Dr. Robert Lee McClellan; sisters, Juliene Goins, Darlene Morning and Carrie Gibson; nephew, with whom she lived, the Rev. Fred Goins Jr. and his wife, Evelyn; and a host of other nieces, nephews and other family members.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home.