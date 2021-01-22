Laura Ann Brady, 84, of Robbins, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Laura was a native of Moore County, a daughter of the late Odell and Ethel McNeill Butler. She graduated from Elise High School in 1954. Laura was an accountant, owning and operating Laura Brady Income Tax and Accounting Service. She could never retire because she loved all her clients. Laura loved all her family, and time spent with them was precious. If there was a place that she could go, she was ready to get in the car. She loved the town of Robbins and devoted her time to making it a better place to live and work. She served as a town commissioner and mayor. She looked forward to people attending the annual Farmers Day event, so that she could socialize from her front porch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Butler Wallace, Christine Butler Hussey and Viola Monroe; brothers, Odell Butler Jr. and Dal Butler.
Laura Ann is survived by daughters, Teresa Thomas and husband, David, and Melinda Andrews and husband, Rowdy; son, Gary Brady and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Brady Thomas, Houston Brady, Hannah Eye, Hollie Seawell, Savannah and Cole Andrews; great-grandchildren, Lawson and Laiken Thomas, Amelia Eye, Caroline Seawell and Braxton Brady; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery. The body will lie in repose from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, in drive by fashion, at the home, 141 N. Middleton St., Robbins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: town of Robbins for the fire department or Robbins depot; Foothills Outdoors; Robbins Area Library; Robbins Village Theater; North Moore Lions Club; or Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Brady family.
Online condolences may be made at pinesfunerals.com.